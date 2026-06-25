Ambala police seizes drugs worth Rs 30 lakh, Nigerian national held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Ambala police has arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 294 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA from his possession. The Nigerian national was identified as Mbacha Ikechukwu David.

Advertisement

Ambala DSP Jagbir Malik on Wednesday said on June 19, a team of the ANC had arrested a Kurukshetra resident identified as Surinder and a woman, and 55 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. The accused were on their way from Delhi to Ambala on a two-wheeler. A case was registered at the Parao police station under the NDPS Act. During the remand, they disclosed that they had bought heroin from a Nigerian in Delhi.

Advertisement

Following the tip-off, a trap was laid and the supplier, Mbacha Ikechukwu David, was arrested from Delhi. During the raid, the police recovered 294 grams of MDMA from his rented accommodation. The market value of the recovered drug is around Rs 30 lakh. During the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the accused had come to India on a study visa but was engaged in drug supplying. During the remand, the police will obtain information about his source and clients so that the entire nexus can be busted, the DSP said.