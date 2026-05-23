Ambala private schools warned against holding classes in summer vacation

The District Education Officer, Ambala, has warned private schools of strict action if any school was found operating during the summer vacations, starting May 25.

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The DEO has directed all six Block Education Officers to ensure strict compliance with government orders within their respective jurisdictions.

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The DEO in his instructions to the BEOs stated that it had come to the notice of the DEO Office, that despite the clear directions issued by the state government and the School Education Department regarding closure of all schools from May 25 to June 30 due to the prevailing intense heatwave conditions, certain private school managements/principals were still directing teachers and, in some cases, students, to attend schools.

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They, especially the teachers, are being asked to attend the school under the pretext of summer camps, seminars, pre-summer vacation unit tests, compartment examination preparation, and online classes.

The BEOs have been directed to convey to all private school managements/principals under their jurisdictions that strict compliance of the government orders was mandatory. Any violation of these directions would invite stringent action as per the rules.

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DEO Sudhir Kalra said, “In view of the heatwave conditions, the Haryana Government and the Department of School Education have declared summer vacations for all schools. Despite this, the management of certain private schools continues to keep their institutions open under the pretext of various activities.”

“There are directions from the department that the schools will remain closed from May 25. We have received information that the teachers are being asked to attend seminars and other activities and students are also being told to appear for unit tests. If any school is found functioning/open for students or teachers during the declared summer vacation period, the BEOs have been told to issue a show-cause notice to the school concerned immediately. No written complaint is required for initiating such action,” he said.

DEO Sudhir Kalra said “The BEOs have been told to monitor the schools regularly and enforce compliance with the government orders. The parents are also advised to report the matter to the DEO office if any school forces the students to appear for any camp or tests.”