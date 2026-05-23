icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ambala private schools warned against holding classes in summer vacation

Ambala private schools warned against holding classes in summer vacation

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:11 PM May 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Despite clear directions issued to all schools to close from May 25 to June 30 due to the prevailing intense heatwave conditions, certain private school managements are still directing teachers, and in some cases students, to attend schools. file photo
Advertisement

The District Education Officer, Ambala, has warned private schools of strict action if any school was found operating during the summer vacations, starting May 25.

Advertisement

The DEO has directed all six Block Education Officers to ensure strict compliance with government orders within their respective jurisdictions.

Advertisement

The DEO in his instructions to the BEOs stated that it had come to the notice of the DEO Office, that despite the clear directions issued by the state government and the School Education Department regarding closure of all schools from May 25 to June 30 due to the prevailing intense heatwave conditions, certain private school managements/principals were still directing teachers and, in some cases, students, to attend schools.

Advertisement

They, especially the teachers, are being asked to attend the school under the pretext of summer camps, seminars, pre-summer vacation unit tests, compartment examination preparation, and online classes.

The BEOs have been directed to convey to all private school managements/principals under their jurisdictions that strict compliance of the government orders was mandatory. Any violation of these directions would invite stringent action as per the rules.

Advertisement

DEO Sudhir Kalra said, “In view of the heatwave conditions, the Haryana Government and the Department of School Education have declared summer vacations for all schools. Despite this, the management of certain private schools continues to keep their institutions open under the pretext of various activities.”

“There are directions from the department that the schools will remain closed from May 25. We have received information that the teachers are being asked to attend seminars and other activities and students are also being told to appear for unit tests. If any school is found functioning/open for students or teachers during the declared summer vacation period, the BEOs have been told to issue a show-cause notice to the school concerned immediately. No written complaint is required for initiating such action,” he said.

DEO Sudhir Kalra said “The BEOs have been told to monitor the schools regularly and enforce compliance with the government orders. The parents are also advised to report the matter to the DEO office if any school forces the students to appear for any camp or tests.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts