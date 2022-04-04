Ambala Railway Division earns Rs6.82 crore penalty in March

Ambala, April 3
The Ambala division of the Northern Railway has earned over Rs 6.82 crore from unauthorised passengers in March.
During the financial year 2021-22, the Ambala division has registered the highest-ever ticket checking earnings amounting to Rs 48.52 crore.
A total of 670 checks were conducted during March across the division, during which 1,14,305 cases of irregular travel were detected.
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Gurinder Mohan Singh to check the menace of travelling without ticket, several checks were conducted and 1,14,305 cases were apprehended and a fine of Rs 6.76 crore was recovered.
“A total of 1,177 passengers were found with improper tickets, for which a fine of Rs 5.55 lakh has been recovered in March. Besides, 265 passengers were also fined under the Anti-Littering Act and Rs 29,750 was recovered from them,” the DRM informed.
Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan said during the fiscal year 2021-22, the Ambala division registered the highest-ever ticket checking earnings amounting to Rs 48.52 crore, surpassing the previous highest of Rs 45.21 crore of 2022-21 by 07.3 per cent.
TC collects over Rs1 cr fine
- A ticket checker (TC) of Ambala division has collected a fine of over Rs1 cr from passengers travelling sans ticket during 2021-22
- Simaranjit Singh Walia, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector, has challaned 27,440 passengers travelling sans ticket for Rs1.56 crore
- Simaranjit is the first ticket checker of the Northern Railway to become a member of the one crore club
- He is a member of a special batch of TCs, who are authorised to collect fines from passengers on both local & long-distance trains
