Ambala records 27 TB deaths, 830 new cases in three months

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 19

Over 830 new TB cases and 27 deaths have been reported in the district in the first three months of 2023.

In 2022, 3,138 TB patients and 116 deaths were reported in the district. Besides the newly notified cases, the deaths of almost nine patients per month have been a matter of concern for the health authorities. As per the data procured from the Health Department, in 2017 as many as 1,999 TB patients were diagnosed and notified in the district, of whom 68 died. In 2018, the number increased to 2,339, of whom 99 died, and in 2019, the numbers further increased to 3,232 with 117 deaths.

In 2020 and 2021, the figures stood at 2,449 and 2,773, respectively. The drop in the number was attributed to reduced reporting during the Covid pandemic. A total of 140 and 109 persons died of TB in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The numbers shot up to 3,138 patients and 116 deaths in 2022. In 2023, from January to March, 831 patients and 27 deaths have been reported.

An official of the Health Department said, “Increased screening is the prime reason behind the higher number of cases being detected, and it will certainly help the department in bringing down the cases in the coming years. The department is closely following up the patients, so that they don’t leave their treatment incomplete. Advanced tests are available and TB preventive therapy is also given to people in case of any symptoms. Since 2017, a sum of over Rs 2.5 crore (Rs 500 per month per patient) have been disbursed to TB patients for nutritious food.”

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Hitesh Verma, who is the nodal officer for the TB elimination programme, said, “As soon as a person tests positive for TB, his/her close contacts and relatives are screened. People still tend to hide TB, but we request them not to do so as it is easily curable. By hiding it, they put to risk people who have low immunity. TB germs spread through airborne particles, hence the patients should use masks. It affects the people who are diabetic or infected with HIV.”

“The department is working with the aim to eliminating TB from Haryana by 2025. A state institute of tuberculosis and cardiopulmonary diseases is to be constructed in Ambala City and the project will also help us in providing more facilities to the TB patients and bring down the number of cases. Around 855 patients have also been adopted in Ambala by social organisations. With the help of society, we are hopeful that the department will be able to eliminate TB,” he added.