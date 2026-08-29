Ambala Ring Road project to ease commuter woes

With nearly 90 per cent of the work completed, the Ambala ring road project, except for a box tunnel, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, who inspected and reviewed the project on Friday, said the ring road would not only free Ambala of traffic jams but also prove a boon for commuters travelling to other states via the city.

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The minister said, “The ring road project will prove to be a milestone in Ambala’s infrastructure history and will push Ambala toward becoming a metropolitan city. It will be a boon for drivers coming to and from Ambala via Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Drivers will be able to bypass Ambala’s congested inner areas and proceed directly.”

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“Nearly 90 percent of the project work has been completed by the National Highways Authority of India. The goal is to complete the ring road as quickly as possible and dedicate it to the public. The six lane ring road is being built at a cost of about Rs 691 crore. For this ambitious project, a total of 657 acres of land from 30 villages have been acquired, including 27 villages in Haryana and three in Punjab. In addition, the Haryana Urban Development Authority is carving out some sectors along the ring road.”

The ring road will link five major national highways in the region. Vehicles coming from Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, Saharanpur and Paonta Sahib will be able to travel directly towards Punjab, Chandigarh and Kaithal-Hisar without entering the city’s congested areas.

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Likewise, vehicles from Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and other regions heading towards Delhi, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Paonta Sahib and other destinations will be able to use the ring road to bypass the city and reach their destinations directly.

The Ambala ring road is also connected to the Ambala-Shamli-Delhi Expressway and the Ambala-Kala Amb Expressway, which will further ease travel.

Meanwhile, Project Director, NHAI Ambala, Akriti Gupta, said, “We will be able to get the work done in December, however a box tunnel is to be constructed to connect NH-44 and Hisar road, for which approval is yet to be received. Except for the tunnel, the remaining nearly 22-km ring road work will be completed. For the time being, a temporary ramp will be constructed to allow commuters to enter the ring road from NH-44. Once the box tunnel is constructed, the entire project will be completed, and it will take nearly one year for the entire completion of the work.”