Ambala rly division plans to expand scheme for artisans

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 30

After making stalls under the “One-station, one-product (OSOP)” scheme functional at 14 stations, the Ambala railway division is eyeing to expand the ambitious scheme to other stations under the division.

The scheme that aims to provide opportunity to earn livelihood to local artisans, potters, weavers, handloom weavers and craftsmen through the sales outlets at railway stations is, however, yet to gain momentum.

It was launched in April last year as a pilot project with a stall featuring wooden-carving products at the Chandigarh railway station, and gradually 13 more stations, including Saharanpur, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Barara, Rajpura, Kalka, Shimla, Patiala, Dhuri, Barnala, Sirhind, Bathinda and Abohar, were covered.

A nominal registration fee of Rs 1,000 is charged for 15-day slot from an artisan. There are 110 main railway stations under the division. While the Railways is motivating the artisans to avail the benefits, lower footfall at a number of stations, the 15-day slot period, demand for local products and profitability seem to be some major challenges in attracting the local artisans, resulting in low applications.

Sangam Saini from Saharanpur, who is operating a stall under the OSOP at the Ambala cantonment railway station, said, “The wooden items attract passengers and the sales have also been good. Since the set-up was provided by the Railways and the fee has been nominal, we have been able to sell the products at affordable prices, but it will be better if the slot is increased from 15 days to at least one year. Earlier, we operated a stall at the Dhuri station but the response was not good there due to lower footfall.”

An official said, “It is all about the sales and demand for local products. The Railways is providing a platform to the artisans to help them increase their livelihood. Till April 16, the artisans have sold over 25,700 items and earned around Rs 35.88 lakh under the division. Efforts are being made to expand the scheme to other stations too, but the artisans show reservations due to the 15-day slot period as they have to engage salesmen, pay them remuneration and also generate profits. We are hopeful that after seeing the response that the other artisans are getting, more people will start raising the demand for stalls.”

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division, Virender Kadyan, said, “A slot of 15 days is given to a person and then in the next slot, the stall is given to another artisan so that maximum people can participate. The allotment for a longer period will defeat the purpose of the scheme. We are trying to cover the maximum stations and applications are being invited. Meetings are being held with district administrations, local NGOs, self-help groups and artisans so that maximum people could get the benefits of the scheme.”

Functional at 14 stations

