 Ambala rly division plans to expand scheme for artisans : The Tribune India

Ambala rly division plans to expand scheme for artisans

Ambala rly division plans to expand scheme for artisans

A passenger buys an item from ‘One-Station-One-Product’ stall at Ambala Cantonment railway station.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 30

After making stalls under the “One-station, one-product (OSOP)” scheme functional at 14 stations, the Ambala railway division is eyeing to expand the ambitious scheme to other stations under the division.

The scheme that aims to provide opportunity to earn livelihood to local artisans, potters, weavers, handloom weavers and craftsmen through the sales outlets at railway stations is, however, yet to gain momentum.

It was launched in April last year as a pilot project with a stall featuring wooden-carving products at the Chandigarh railway station, and gradually 13 more stations, including Saharanpur, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Barara, Rajpura, Kalka, Shimla, Patiala, Dhuri, Barnala, Sirhind, Bathinda and Abohar, were covered.

A nominal registration fee of Rs 1,000 is charged for 15-day slot from an artisan. There are 110 main railway stations under the division. While the Railways is motivating the artisans to avail the benefits, lower footfall at a number of stations, the 15-day slot period, demand for local products and profitability seem to be some major challenges in attracting the local artisans, resulting in low applications.

Sangam Saini from Saharanpur, who is operating a stall under the OSOP at the Ambala cantonment railway station, said, “The wooden items attract passengers and the sales have also been good. Since the set-up was provided by the Railways and the fee has been nominal, we have been able to sell the products at affordable prices, but it will be better if the slot is increased from 15 days to at least one year. Earlier, we operated a stall at the Dhuri station but the response was not good there due to lower footfall.”

An official said, “It is all about the sales and demand for local products. The Railways is providing a platform to the artisans to help them increase their livelihood. Till April 16, the artisans have sold over 25,700 items and earned around Rs 35.88 lakh under the division. Efforts are being made to expand the scheme to other stations too, but the artisans show reservations due to the 15-day slot period as they have to engage salesmen, pay them remuneration and also generate profits. We are hopeful that after seeing the response that the other artisans are getting, more people will start raising the demand for stalls.”

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division, Virender Kadyan, said, “A slot of 15 days is given to a person and then in the next slot, the stall is given to another artisan so that maximum people can participate. The allotment for a longer period will defeat the purpose of the scheme. We are trying to cover the maximum stations and applications are being invited. Meetings are being held with district administrations, local NGOs, self-help groups and artisans so that maximum people could get the benefits of the scheme.”

Functional at 14 stations

The ‘One-station, one-product’ scheme, aimed at providing opportunity to earn livelihood to local artisans, potters, weavers, handloom weavers and craftsmen through the sales outlets at railway stations, is so far functional at 14 stations

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Nation

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

4
Himachal

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

5
Nation

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

6
Himachal

Shimla traffic: Short halts at entry points to decongest city during tourist season

7
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

8
Nation

Air India pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO, head of flight safety

9
Business

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk

10
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8

2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8

The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast at UN

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN

BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...

Mum on Adani, China, it’s ‘maun ki baat’: Cong

Mum on Adani, China, it's 'maun ki baat': Cong

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Illegal structures near fort razed

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

1 held for running fake travel agency

CBI arrests ASI of Delhi Police for taking bribe

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body, LIT in dock over fixing interlocking tiles

No positive Covid case in Ludhiana district

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister