Ambala RWA starts free e-rickshaw facility for elderly

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 6

The resident welfare association (RWA) of Sector 9 in Ambala City has come out with an initiative of providing a free e-rickshaw ride facility for elderly persons, women, and people with special needs.

The association has hired a rickshaw driver for 9 am to 6 pm service at a cost of Rs 14,000 per month. The e-rickshaw driver will pick and drop the passengers at the locations finalised by the association.

Press secretary of the RWA Gian Prakash Kansal said: “Though, a large number of e-rickshaws and autos ply on main roads, very few make rounds in the inner roads of the sectors to pick passengers. To help our sector residents, the RWA decided to start the free e-rickshaw service and it has been launched on Sunday.”

RWA president Praduman Sachdeva said: “After seeing the response, the number of e-rickshaws will be increased.”