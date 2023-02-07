Ambala RWA starts free e-rickshaw facility for elderly

Ambala, February 6
The resident welfare association (RWA) of Sector 9 in Ambala City has come out with an initiative of providing a free e-rickshaw ride facility for elderly persons, women, and people with special needs.
The association has hired a rickshaw driver for 9 am to 6 pm service at a cost of Rs 14,000 per month. The e-rickshaw driver will pick and drop the passengers at the locations finalised by the association.
Press secretary of the RWA Gian Prakash Kansal said: “Though, a large number of e-rickshaws and autos ply on main roads, very few make rounds in the inner roads of the sectors to pick passengers. To help our sector residents, the RWA decided to start the free e-rickshaw service and it has been launched on Sunday.”
RWA president Praduman Sachdeva said: “After seeing the response, the number of e-rickshaws will be increased.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...