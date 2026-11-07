Ambala Shaheed Smarak to open for public from November 15

The Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment will be opened to the general public from November 15, with free entry for the first month and a daily cap of 500 visitors, Cabinet Minister Anil Vij announced on Friday.

The memorial was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. Vij said visitors would be allowed to visit the memorial between 9 am and 3 pm.

The decision to waive the entry fee for a month has been taken on the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. However, the daily visitor limit will remain capped at 500.

He clarified that visitors would have to book tickets even during the free-entry period. Bookings can be made online through the website ambalawarmemorial.com.

Advertisement

A ticket-booking facility will also be available at the memorial premises. Vij said thousands of martyrs of the 1857 uprising had not received the recognition they deserved in history.