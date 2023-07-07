Ambala STF arrests shooter who fired at immigration agent

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 6

The Ambala unit of Special Task Force, Haryana, has arrested one of the shooters of Ankush Kamalpur gang in connection with the firing incident in Kurukshetra in which gunshots were fired at the car of an immigration agent.

The accused has been identified as Robin Singh, a resident of Kaithal. The STF has seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession, and a case has been registered against him at the Shahabad police station.

On June 30, two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a moving car of immigration agent Sanjay Kumar on the Sunderpur flyover. Sanjay runs an IELTS/PTE coaching centre in Kurukshetra. He along with his wife and son were in the car and his driver Balram was driving it. Balram had suffered a firearm injury on his temple. Later, his office received an extortion call of Rs 1 crore.

As per STF officials, after the firing, the ransom call was made by Aman Sambi, member of both Ankush Kamalpur and Priyavrat Fauji gangs.