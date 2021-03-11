Ambala vendor accused of selling 'fake' stamp papers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 30

A case of allegedly issuing fake Indian non-judicial stamp papers has come to light in Ambala. An advocate practising in the Ambala District Court has accused a vendor of selling him stamp papers that were already issued to some other persons.

Plaint received earlier too A plaint against the vendor was received earlier too and his licence wasn’t renewed this year due to the pending probe. Now, there’s another plaint. A probe will be conducted and action will be taken accordingly. Vikram Singh, DC

As per information, advocate Anil Kumar had taken an educational loan from the Union Bank of India for the higher studies of his son. “My son took admission into the PG programme in management in the IIM-Indore and a fee of over Rs 17 lakh was to be paid in six instalments. We applied for the loan in June last year and I was the co-borrower along with my son. On being asked by the bank, I purchased two India non-judicial stamp papers of Rs 100 each from a vendor at the district court complex and handed over the same to the bank. Earlier this month, I received a call from the loan manager and he told me that during the yearly audit, it came to their knowledge that the stamp papers issued by the vendor are fake,” Kumar said.

“Scanning the QR code printed on the stamp paper, we came to know that it was already issued in the name of two other persons. The vendor without generating a new certificate number and depositing the government fee again issued two stamp papers in the name of my son by doing some editing,” he said.