Ambala’s Atal Cancer Care Centre boon for patients across region

The Atal Cancer Care Centre, a tertiary cancer care facility in Ambala Cantonment, has emerged as a boon for cancer patients from Haryana and neighbouring states, providing a range of specialised treatment services under one roof.

Inaugurated on the premises of the Civil Hospital in May 2022, the centre records more than 2,000 outpatient department (OPD) visits every month. It also conducts a large number of surgeries and chemotherapy sessions, besides providing around 40-50 radiotherapy sessions daily.

The centre offers dedicated oncology services, including radiotherapy through linear accelerators and brachytherapy, chemotherapy, cancer surgery, pain management and palliative care. Meanwhile, the Civil Hospital, located on the same premises, provides mammography, endoscopy, and CT scan and MRI facilities under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The centre also has a Hospital-Based Cancer Registry (HBCR), which maintains and compiles cancer-related data over the years. Breast cancer accounts for the highest number of cases reported at the centre, followed by cervical, oral, lung and prostate cancers.

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Officiating Director of the Atal Cancer Care Centre, Dr Yashpal Verma, said the 50-bedded tertiary care cancer centre began operations in 2022 and had, from its first year, started catering to patients not only from Haryana but also from other states.

“We have also been helping patients access various welfare schemes by making them aware of the available benefits, including travel facilities, pensions for patients with advanced-stage cancer and services under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. It is probably the only government tertiary care cancer centre in India providing such a wide range of facilities at the sub-divisional level,” he said.

Rising patient footfall

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The data shared by the centre reflects the scale of its operations since its inception in May 2022. In its first year of operation, the centre registered more than 11,000 OPD visits and around 1,000 in-patients (IPD). It conducted approximately 1,300 chemotherapy sessions, more than 250 radiotherapy sessions using linear accelerators and 90 brachytherapy sessions. A total of 88 surgeries were also performed in the period.

In 2023, OPD visits rose to more than 22,000, while IPD admissions exceeded 1,400. The centre conducted around 3,300 chemotherapy sessions, more than 560 radiotherapy sessions and 194 brachytherapy sessions. More than 1,000 surgeries were performed during the year. In 2024, the centre recorded around 20,000 OPD visits and more than 1,100 IPD admissions. It conducted approximately 4,000 chemotherapy sessions, more than 460 radiotherapy sessions and 250 brachytherapy sessions, while 500 surgeries were performed. Mammography and endoscopy facilities were also introduced that year.

The centre again recorded more than 20,000 OPD visits in 2025, along with around 1,100 IPD admissions. It conducted approximately 4,000 chemotherapy sessions, more than 400 radiotherapy sessions and 240 brachytherapy sessions. Around 700 surgeries were performed during the year.

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In 2026, the centre has already registered more than 17,000 OPD visits and around 700 IPD admissions. It has conducted approximately 3,000 chemotherapy sessions, more than 300 radiotherapy sessions and 250 brachytherapy sessions, besides performing over 300 surgeries.

Dr Verma said, “We are providing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities at the grassroots level. This has proved beneficial for people who find it difficult to access affordable and quality cancer care at institutions such as AIIMS and PGI. Patients often tell us that they would otherwise have had to wait for their turn at larger institutions to access the same services. Services such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, for which private institutions charge lakhs of rupees, are being provided free of cost here.”

District-level cancer care services

Dr Verma further said that in April this year, the state government decentralised supportive cancer care services by setting up day-care centres at every district Civil Hospital. These centres provide access to basic chemotherapy and palliative care services. The centre serves as the nodal centre for five such day-care centres in Karnal, Kaithal, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.

The initiative is helping cancer patients avoid frequent visits to specialised institutions for relatively minor treatment-related requirements. Besides reducing physical discomfort and travel-related difficulties, it is also helping patients save money. Doctors at the district Civil Hospitals have been provided with the necessary training to handle such cases.

Staff shortage remains a concern

Despite the expansion of services, a shortage of staff, particularly for the intensive care unit (ICU), remains a concern for the authorities. The centre has nearly 100 staff members, including doctors and nursing personnel. However, the ICU is currently being operated only during emergencies and is not functional on a regular basis. Special duties are assigned to staff members in emergency situations to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience. The centre also requires a medical oncologist, radiation safety officers and additional nursing officers.

Dr Verma said efforts were being made to address the shortage. “There is a need to deploy more staff at the cancer centre, and efforts are being made in this regard. The matter has been brought to the notice of the higher authorities, and we are hopeful that the vacant positions will be filled soon. All efforts are being made to provide patients with the best possible cancer treatment facilities,” he said.

PET-CT, SPECT scan facilities in the pipeline

Meanwhile, a PET-CT scanner and a SPECT scan machine are expected to be installed at the centre in the near future.

Dr Arun Singla, MD Nuclear Medicine at the Atal Cancer Care Centre, said PET-CT scanning played an important role in cancer diagnosis, staging and assessment, as well as in determining the course of treatment.