Ambala’s Olympics dream takes shape with 49 sports nurseries & 1,200 young athletes

Aiming to nurture talent and secure medals at the state, national and international levels, over 1,200 players are being trained at various sports nurseries in the district.

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The Sports Department allotted 49 sports nurseries in Ambala this year. Of these, 23 are being managed by coaches from private schools, government schools and gram panchayats, while 26 are being run by the department coaches at different sports facilities.

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Various disciplines, including football, taekwondo, handball, boxing, kabaddi, basketball, weightlifting, hockey, fencing, archery, karate, yoga, skating, kho-kho, cricket, equestrian, swimming, athletics, badminton, gymnastics, judo, lawn tennis, wushu, volleyball and wrestling, have been assigned to coaches.

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According to the Sports Department officials, 25 out of 33 disciplines were allotted in Ambala. Cycling, baseball, table tennis, canoeing, rowing, netball, shooting and softball were not allotted due to the absence of required applications, infrastructure and eligible coaches.

The sports nurseries have been allotted for 10 months, from April 2026 to January 2027, and are functioning smoothly. Players in the age groups of 8-14 years and 15-19 years are selected, and they receive diet allowances according to their age category.

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Officiating District Sports Officer (DSO) Ambala, Ram Swaroop Sharma, said, “At present, 49 nurseries with 1,225 players are operational in the district, with 25 players in each nursery. All efforts are being made to maintain a disciplined atmosphere in the nurseries and an attendance of at least 22 days per month is mandatory for players.”

“The primary objective of the sports nurseries is to promote sports activities and nurture players at the grassroots level. Budding players receive structured training and diet support, while coaches receive financial assistance. Coaches have also been directed to ensure that players undergo five hours of training daily — two hours in the morning and three hours in the evening,” he added.

Notably, Ambala is among the five districts in the state where the equestrian discipline has been introduced.

“The country has a rich history in equestrian sports and efforts are being made to create a supportive environment and promote the discipline. It is a challenging sport, but if a person shows passion and learns with dedication, it can open up a wide range of opportunities in the long run. Although parents may initially be reluctant, children are showing considerable interest. The sport can help in character building and boosting confidence. They can also participate in various professional horse-riding competitions,” said Akash Bhardwaj, owner of Lal Stud Farm, where the equestrian nursery is being run.

Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra and a polo enthusiast, has been actively promoting the sport in the region. The Sports Department officials and Akash Bhardwaj believe that children from Haryana have a bright future in the sport.

Regarding the selection process, the DSO said that during trials for the nurseries, coaches assess players’ skills, physical fitness, speed, strength, endurance and agility. Compared to last year, the number of nurseries managed by private institutions, government school coaches and gram panchayats has doubled this year.

“Last year, 11 nurseries were allotted, while this year the number has increased to 23. We are hopeful that with improved sports infrastructure and growing interest among children and parents, the number of nurseries will continue to rise in the coming years,” said the DSO, who also serves as the swimming coach at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium in Ambala Cantonment.

“The Sports Department aims to provide all facilities to budding players and strengthen sports infrastructure across the state. The government is focusing on its ambitious ‘Mission Olympics 2036’ programme and preparing sportspersons for the 2036 Olympics with the goal of winning at least 36 Olympic medals,” he added.

Ambala Cantonment has an all-weather, 10-lane Olympic-standard swimming pool. Budding swimmers are also set to benefit from two new facilities — a 50-metre, 10-lane seasonal swimming pool in Ambala City and a 25-metre, 5-lane seasonal swimming pool at the Baragarh Stadium in Naraingarh.

According to the swimming coach, there are around 250 trained swimmers in the district, nearly 80 of whom compete at the state and national levels in various swimming competitions.

“Sports activities are important not only for individual growth but also for building a healthy and addiction-free society. When children take up sports at a young age and remain dedicated, with encouragement from their families and coaches, they are less likely to develop harmful habits or addictions. A successful player can later open an academy or become a coach in different institutions. We are hopeful that players from Ambala will continue to bring glory to the state and the country in the coming years,” the DSO added.