Ambala’s Shaheed Smarak opens to public; Aadhaar mandatory for entry

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Sunday announced that the Shaheed Smarak had been opened to the public and that an Aadhaar card was mandatory for booking entry tickets.

Vij, who performed a havan at the Smarak, said, “It is dedicated to the First War of Independence of 1857. Today, we performed a havan at the memorial for the peace of all known and unknown martyrs. The Martyrs’ Memorial has been opened to the public. People can visit the memorial and learn about the sacrifices of the martyrs.”

He said the struggle for independence in 1857 had been fought across the country, 28 years before the Indian National Congress was founded, but its history had been forgotten.

“In memory of those martyrs, we have built a grand memorial in Ambala Cantonment. It has 23 galleries and takes approximately six hours to explore. A light-and-sound show will also be held there in the evening. One gallery has been specially created where people can pay homage to the martyrs. Arrangements have been made to register the names of all visitors paying homage,” he said.

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“Since a trial run is currently underway, only 500 people are being allowed to visit the memorial each day. From November 15 to December 15, entry will be free for those who have made bookings. Some people had earlier made bookings without providing their Aadhaar details. Those bookings were cancelled, and the slots became available again. We have now made Aadhaar cards mandatory, and no booking will be accepted without one. Some slots for this month are still available. People can book these slots, and we will soon introduce paid bookings as well,” he added.

Vij said, “We have also written to the government to make arrangements for children from all government and private schools and colleges to visit the memorial.”

He inspected the ticketing system at the memorial and watched a film based on the First War of Independence, depicting the freedom struggle that began in Ambala. He said, “The freedom we enjoy today is the result of the sacrifices made by these martyrs, who laid down their lives in the struggle for independence.”

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Kuldeep Saini, director of the memorial, said visitors arriving during the first slot on the opening day were welcomed with flowers. He added that the response from the public had been encouraging.