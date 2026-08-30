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Home / Haryana / Amid battle for supremacy, HSGMC president to launch 'Sangat Ki Kachahri'

Amid battle for supremacy, HSGMC president to launch 'Sangat Ki Kachahri'

The first event will be held at the Jalmana village of Assandh block in Karnal on September 4

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 07:05 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Jagdish Dingh Jhinda. File photo
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Amid the ongoing ‘battle for supremacy’ between the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) members, the committee president has decided to launch a ‘Sangat Ki Kachahri’ initiative.

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As part of the initiative, the 40 elected HSGMC members will be asked to hold meetings with the Sikh community members and discuss the issues related to the community, the gurdwaras, requirements and pending projects.

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The first event will be held at the Jalmana village of Assandh block in Karnal on September 4.

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Speaking to The Tribune, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The objective behind the ‘Sangat Ki Kachahri’ is to develop a direct connect between the elected members of the committee and the Sangat. It will allow them to ask their elected members about the status of the promises made during the election, works completed and plans. The community members will also be able to raise demands related to the requirements for different gurdwaras and discuss other projects. There are 40 elected members of the HSGMC, and soon a letter will be sent asking them to share the suitable dates when the event can be held in their respective wards. I will start the initiative from my ward on September 4 in Karnal.”

Through the event, the HSGMC president is eyeing to corner the dissenting members who have not been attending the executive body and General House meetings, due to which the Budgets for 2025-26 and 2026-27 are yet to be passed.

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“Several elected members haven’t been attending the meetings of the executive body and General House of the committee, due to which the HSGMC hasn’t been able to pass the budget and carry out the development works. Due to the current situation, a wrong message has gone among the community members. The community had elected the members to ensure smooth operations of the HSGMC and not to bring the committee’s operations to a halt. These issues will also be raised during the ‘Sangat Ki Kachahri’, he added.

“I will try to attend all the events. If any member fails to hold the event, then it will send a clear message among the community members that their elected representative has no intention to participate in the Haryana committee’s programmes and meetings,” the HSGMC president said.  

He further said: “Since the budget of the HSGMC hasn’t been passed, all the other projects, including building a 350-room serai in Amritsar, for which land was identified, buy land in Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Karnal for the expansion of the gurdwaras, starting a hospital, and two music schools in the state, have come to a standstill. It has been decided to call an executive body meeting of the committee to discuss the matter and fix a date for the General House meeting so that the budget could be passed. Efforts are being made to ensure that formalities related to the quorum are completed in the next meetings to avoid any further legal issues,” Jagdish Singh Jhinda said.

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