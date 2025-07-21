Amid challenges, Excise Department auctions 54 out of 55 liquor zones in Yamunanagar

The auction of liquor zones became a big challenge for the authorities of the Yamunanagar district administration allegedly due to threat to contractors from miscreants and other reasons. Officers of the Excise and the Police departments had to work hard to solve the problem. As a result of their hard work, as many as 54 liquor zones out of 55 have been auctioned in the district. Now, only one liquor zone is left and is expected to be auctioned soon. The Police Department has also provided security to the liquor contractors, and deputed police personnel on most of the liquor vends/shops for their smooth functioning. A liquor zone comprises two retail liquor shops and the district has 110 liquor shops (55 liquor zones).

What total reserve price has been set for the liquor zones?

The Excise and Taxation Department has carved out 55 liquor zones in the district with a total reserve price of Rs 484.77 crore. This year, the department auctioned retail liquor zones of country liquor and Indian made foreign liquor vends in the district for the Excise Policy year 2025-27 for 21 months. After the outbreak of Covid pandemic in the country, the excise year began from June 12 every year instead of April 1. But, this year, the liquor zones were auctioned till March 31, 2027, so that the next excise year could be started on April 1, 2027.

Why did the auction take so long?

The first round of the auction was held in Yamunanagar district on May 31. The Excise Department has so far held 16 rounds of auction allotting 54 liquor zones. It is said that there are many reasons as to why the auction of liquor zones is taking so long. Several incidents of threats to the contractors by the miscreants are allegedly among some of the major reasons behind the delay in auction. The miscreants allegedly wanted some business benefits from the contractors.

How many liquor zones are there in Yamunanagar district?

There were 56 liquor zones in Yamunangar district in the last excise policy year. One zone, falling under Sector 18 of Jagadhri, has been reduced this year as the liquor zone could not be operated properly due to the opposition of the people. Now, the Excise and Taxation Department has carved out 55 liquor zones for the Excise Policy year 2025-2027.

What is the status of auction of the liquor zones?

The Excise and Taxation Department has so far auctioned 54 liquor zones. One liquor zone falling at Kansapur village is yet to be auctioned. The Excise and Taxation Department took 49 days to auction the 54 liquor zones. The first round of the auction was held on May 31 and the 16th round on July 18.

What do the officials say?

As per the officials of the Excise and Taxation Department, there has been an increase of 2.51 per cent in licence fee of the allotted zones this year in comparison to the licence fee of the allotted zones the last year. They said all efforts would be made for the smooth functioning of the liquor zones in the district.