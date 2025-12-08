DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Amid doctors’ strike, District Magistrate invokes Section 163 BNSS; prohibitory orders issued across Karnal

Amid doctors’ strike, District Magistrate invokes Section 163 BNSS; prohibitory orders issued across Karnal

The order aims to ensure that all essential health services, including OPD, IPD, emergency care, labour room operations, etc continue without any disruption caused by protest-related activities

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:39 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Superintendent of Police has been asked to deploy adequate police personnel at all major government health facilities to maintain law and order and prevent any obstruction of services. Photo: Varun Gulati
Advertisement

To ensure the uninterrupted functioning of essential health services amid an ongoing two-day strike of doctors under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), District Magistrate Uttam Singh has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, and issued immediate prohibitory orders across the district.

Advertisement

The directive has been enforced to prevent potential protests, disruptions, or public disorder near health institutions during the strike. As per the order, any form of demonstration, protest, sit-in, shouting of slogans, setting up of tented gatherings, marches, or obstruction of access to healthcare facilities is strictly prohibited within a 200m radius of any government health institution in the district. This includes government hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and trauma/emergency units.

Advertisement

The order aims to ensure that all essential health services, including OPD, IPD, emergency care, labour room operations, post-mortem procedures, medico-legal cases (MLCs), critical surgeries, and other clinical and support services continue smoothly without any disruption caused by protest-related activities. The administration stressed that patient care must remain unaffected at all costs.

Advertisement

As per the instructions, the Civil Surgeon, Karnal, has been directed to prepare and implement continuity plans using all available medical manpower. This includes doctors from KCGCM, retired specialists, dental surgeons, Ayush practitioners, doctors from Ayushman-empanelled private hospitals, and other deputed medical officers. Besides, the Superintendent of Police (SP) has been asked to deploy adequate police personnel at all major government health facilities to maintain law and order and prevent any obstruction of services.

The order further said that any person found violating these prohibitory instructions will face action under Section 223 of the BNS, along with other legal provisions.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts