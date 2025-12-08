Amid doctors’ strike, District Magistrate invokes Section 163 BNSS; prohibitory orders issued across Karnal

To ensure the uninterrupted functioning of essential health services amid an ongoing two-day strike of doctors under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), District Magistrate Uttam Singh has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, and issued immediate prohibitory orders across the district.

The directive has been enforced to prevent potential protests, disruptions, or public disorder near health institutions during the strike. As per the order, any form of demonstration, protest, sit-in, shouting of slogans, setting up of tented gatherings, marches, or obstruction of access to healthcare facilities is strictly prohibited within a 200m radius of any government health institution in the district. This includes government hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and trauma/emergency units.

The order aims to ensure that all essential health services, including OPD, IPD, emergency care, labour room operations, post-mortem procedures, medico-legal cases (MLCs), critical surgeries, and other clinical and support services continue smoothly without any disruption caused by protest-related activities. The administration stressed that patient care must remain unaffected at all costs.

As per the instructions, the Civil Surgeon, Karnal, has been directed to prepare and implement continuity plans using all available medical manpower. This includes doctors from KCGCM, retired specialists, dental surgeons, Ayush practitioners, doctors from Ayushman-empanelled private hospitals, and other deputed medical officers. Besides, the Superintendent of Police (SP) has been asked to deploy adequate police personnel at all major government health facilities to maintain law and order and prevent any obstruction of services.

The order further said that any person found violating these prohibitory instructions will face action under Section 223 of the BNS, along with other legal provisions.