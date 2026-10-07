Amid farmers’ concern, BJP leaders fan out to mandis in Rohtak

Amid complaints from farmers over the procurement of kharif crops across the state, BJP leaders have started visiting grain markets to assess the ground situation and seek direct feedback from the farmers about the problems being faced by them during procurement.

The feedback gathered during these visits will be shared with the state government for resolution of issues, particularly those arising at the local level. As part of the exercise, former Haryana Labour minister and BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda today visited the New Grain Market in Rohtak and interacted with farmers to take stock of the procurement of paddy and bajra.

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He also spoke to the Market Committee secretary over the phone and discussed the problems being faced by farmers with the warehouse manager.

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“During the visit, Suresh, a farmer from Brahmanwas village, shared his complaint stating that although his bajra had been registered online, the patwari had not completed the verification, forcing him to make repeated visits to the grain market over the past several days. I have noted his complaint and will take it up with the district and state authorities for immediate resolution,” said Krishan Murti Hooda.

He maintained that some other farmers expressed resentment over the functioning of officials at the local level. “I will continue visiting grain markets across Rohtak district to take feedback from the farmers regarding procurement arrangements. If any official is found negligent in the procurement of farmers’ produce, the matter will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini,” said Murti.

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The former minister said the state government was providing all necessary facilities at the grain markets so that the farmers did not face any difficulty in selling their produce at the minimum support price (MSP). However, with the farmers continuing to raise issues related to local-level arrangements, BJP leaders would visit the mandis to assess the situation and gather their feedback, he said.