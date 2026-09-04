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Home / Haryana / Amid heavy OPD rush, Rohtak PGIMS steps up grievances redressal

Amid heavy OPD rush, Rohtak PGIMS steps up grievances redressal

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:42 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Patients queue up to get medicines at the OPD block of the PGIMS in Rohtak. File photo
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Patients and their attendants visiting the OPD block of Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) from various places will no longer have to run from pillar to post to get their grievances related to OPD services addressed.

The PGIMS authorities have constituted a Grievance Redressal Cell at the OPD block to provide patients and their attendants with a dedicated platform to lodge complaints and seek their prompt resolution.

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A dedicated team comprising doctors and other officials will remain available at the OPD block during working hours to listen to the patients’ grievances. The team will also guide them regarding treatment procedures, the doctors concerned, medicines and other healthcare facilities available at the OPD block.

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According to office orders issued by Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Kundan Mittal, the cell has been constituted to facilitate the prompt redressal of grievances relating to OPD services and facilities.

“The Grievance Redressal Cell will function from the ground floor of the OPD block from 10 am to noon on every working day. It will receive and attend to complaints and issues raised by patients and their attendants and facilitate their timely resolution at the appropriate level,” said the orders.

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The authorities have directed senior professors and heads of departments, Deputy Medical Superintendents, the Nursing Superintendent and other officials concerned to take note of the order and extend the necessary cooperation.

“Formation of the Grievance Redressal Cell will provide the patients and attendants with a designated mechanism to report problems related to OPD services, sanitation, security and other facilities, while enabling the institute administration to address such issues at the appropriate level,” said Dr Mittal, adding that the PGIMS was committed to providing all healthcare facilities in a hassle-free manner.

The MS maintained that the initiative was part of the institute’s efforts to strengthen patient-centric services and ensure that grievances faced by people visiting the OPD did not remain unattended.

“Over 8,000 patients visit the OPD block of the PGIMS daily, with an equal number of attendants accompanying them for assistance. This means that more than 16,000 people gather at the OPD block every day. People visit the institute from across Haryana, including far-off districts such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Kaithal. Many patients also come from neighbouring states such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. This high patient load underscores the importance of this cell to address their grievances on the spot,” said Dr Mittal.

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