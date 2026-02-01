Amid HPSC criticism, CM Saini stresses merit-based recruitments

Advertisement

Amid criticism of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) over low qualifiers in subject tests for college cadre and computer science school teachers and allowing outsiders to secure selections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday that Haryana youth are succeeding in other states, while youth from elsewhere are getting opportunities here. He reiterated that recruitment is now "completely transparent".

Speaking at a Chandigarh programme, Saini noted that this transparency enables children from poor families to land government jobs without recommendations. "Even before taking oath, we issued 24,000 joining letters, and large-scale recruitments continue this year. All vacant posts are being filled transparently."

He added: "Haryana's youth shine in other states, and outsiders succeed here too—this signals healthy competition. In the BJP government, there's no discrimination or recommendation culture; only the deserving get chances."

Notably, only 39 candidates qualified for PGT (Computer Science) posts in Haryana and Mewat cadres out of 1,711 advertised by HPSC (results on 5 February), leaving 1,672 vacancies re-advertised. On December 15, 2025, just 24 qualified in Economics for 43 Assistant Professor (college cadre) posts, with 21 recommended on January 19. For English, 145 qualified out of 613 posts.

On February 6, HPSC withdrew a 100-post advertisement for Agriculture Development Officers after Punjab and Haryana High Court strictures on screening test questions.

60 of 217 Sankalp Patra vows fulfilled

Saini said the government has fulfilled 60 of 217 Sankalp Patra resolutions, with rapid progress on the rest for imminent completion.

Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the government upholds constitutional spirit. Haryana's people elected BJP for corruption-free, transparent governance, with growing trust in Modi's policies yielding a third massive mandate for the double-engine government.

Key initiatives include free dialysis for kidney patients, subsidised LPG for poor families, and the 'Lado Lakshmi' scheme providing ₹2,100 monthly to eligible women. Panchayat decisions grant ownership rights to long-settled rural families, while farmers benefit from MSP procurement of 24 crops.