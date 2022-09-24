Amid incessant rain, Gurugram villagers forced to erect tent to perform cremation

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 24

Amid incessant rain, a scene of helplessness was witnessed in Dugri village of Nuh district today where due to lack of a tin shed at the crematorium, a tarpaulin tent had to be erected to perform the last rites of a villager.

50-year-old villager Om Prakash had died of prolonged illness in the morning. The family members and villagers waited for the rain to stop but as it did not stop they took the body to the crematorium for the final rites at around 3 pm.

“We had to arrange a tarpaulin and erected a tent on the pyre. While ghee is generally used during the ritual, we compulsively had to use kerosene and about 8 litres of diesel because of heavy rain. Our relatives were not happy with the arrangement. But due to the negligence of the village sarpanch, there is no tin shed in the crematorium. Finally, we returned home from cremation after about two hours,” said Surender Singh, cousin of the deceased.

A villager Roop Chand said the grant for tin shed and boundary wall of crematorium had already been issued by the government but the gram panchayat did not complete the boundary wall and nor installed any tin shed.

“It was shameful for not only the family but the entire village that we were forced to erect a tent in the crematorium for the cremation,” said villagers Pappu and Suresh.

A family member of the deceased said Om Prakash, a father of six children, was ill for over one and half years. He alleged that the tin shed work is complete in papers but not on ground.

Despite several attempts Saved, the sarpanch of Dugri village could not be contacted.