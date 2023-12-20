Amid objections, Haryana Vidhan Sabha fails to adopt state song

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, December 19
Amid objections by Congress legislators, the Vidhan Sabha today failed to adopt Haryana’s state song. With the House failing to arrive at a unanimous decision, a five-member committee was formed to select the song.
As soon as the Speaker asked members to vote for the song from the shortlisted entries, Congress chief whip BB Batra said the songs were not well sung and the music left much to be desired. “A Vidhan Sabha committee should be formed to select the song as it was going to be permanent feature at state functions,” he said.
Echoing similar sentiments, Jagbir Malik (Congress) said the House should not adopt the song in “haste” as it was going to be significant cultural milestone.
Home Minister Anil Vij said while the songs mentioned the festivals and rituals associated with all religions, there was no mention of Sikh religion in the songs.
The Chief Minister said the government wanted a state song, initially for a year, on the pattern of 14 other states that had such songs. He agreed to the formation of a committee to select the song.
