Amid political tensions, two Dasehra celebrations on cards in Kurukshetra

Days after announcing separate Dasehra celebrations, Thanesar Congress MLA Ashok Arora on Wednesday said the festival would be celebrated at the Mela Ground near Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. He added that different committees had been constituted to organise the celebrations.

The MLA, along with members of the Dharmakshetra Dasehra Committee, visited the site and issued directions.

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Kurukshetra residents will witness two Dasehra celebrations in the city this year amid political tensions between supporters of sitting Thanesar Congress MLA Ashok Arora and former BJP MLA Subhash Sudha.

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Sharing details of the event, Congress MLA and patron of the Dharmakshetra DasehraCommittee Ashok Arora said, “It has been decided that the committee will celebrate the festival on October 20 at the Mela Ground near Brahma Sarovar. Noted actor and former MP Raj Babbar will attend the celebration as the chief guest, while Padma Shri awardee Mahabir Guddu will perform on the occasion. It is a religious occasion, and it will be celebrated accordingly.”

After announcing a separate celebration, the Congress leader had stated that, on the previous two occasions, the atmosphere had been such that there were apprehensions of confrontations and disputes throughout the celebrations.

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While interacting with mediapersons on the decision to hold separate celebrations, the MLA said, “Even earlier, two Dasehra celebrations used to be organised, but in 2000, we managed to persuade both committees. Subsequently, the Kurukshetra Dasehra Committee was formed. However, things had not been going smoothly over the past two years. There can be no compromise on respect, and to avoid any confrontation, several office-bearers decided to hold separate celebrations. The objective is to organise a celebration with the support of local residents and organisations.”

Arora said, “Different committees have been formed to ensure smooth preparations. The festival will be celebrated collectively by people of all castes and will feature a grand procession. A route plan for the procession has also been prepared. It will be ensured that everything is organised properly.”

The Congress MLA said, “We have political differences, but there is no competition when it comes to organising a religious celebration. We wish them good luck and hope that they also organise a good event. Since the paddy procurement season is underway and a huge quantity of paddy is lying at the Mela Ground, we have requested the administration to get the site cleared in time.”