DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Amid power employees' strike, Haryana to invoke Section 108 to intervene in HERC order

Amid power employees' strike, Haryana to invoke Section 108 to intervene in HERC order

Energy Minister Anil Vij announces move as strike enters second day; meeting with employee representatives scheduled for 3 pm

article_Author
Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:10 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Electricity employees protest against the privatisation of electricity departments during a three-day statewide strike in Panchkula on Thursday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Amid a three-day strike by electricity employees, the Haryana Government has decided to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, in a move that could pave the way for intervention in the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC)’s recent orders granting a 25-year parallel distribution licence to private company Eleven Power Private Limited.

Energy Minister Anil Vij on Friday announced the move as the strike entered its second day, with consumers in several parts of the state facing considerable inconvenience due to disruptions in electricity services. In some areas, residents also staged road blockades to protest prolonged power outages, with supply remaining disrupted for several hours.

Advertisement

The electricity employees are protesting against the commission’s order, arguing that it threatens the state’s public-sector power distribution system and could adversely affect farmers, economically weaker consumers and the interests of electricity employees. They have also raised concerns over the potential impact on electricity services and the resulting inconvenience to consumers.

Advertisement

Sources said Section 108 empowers the state government to issue written directions to HERC on policy matters involving public interest. However, the provision does not automatically empower the government to stay or overturn the commission’s order. The move is expected to address the concerns raised by protesting employees and may help resolve the ongoing standoff.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government has scheduled a meeting with representatives of the electricity employees at 3 pm to discuss the issue.

Advertisement

All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey said the employees were ready to hold talks with the state government if they received an invitation for dialogue.

“While the employees are protesting against the HERC’s order, we remain open to dialogue and are willing to return to the negotiating table if the state government approaches us for talks,” Dubey added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts