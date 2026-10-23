Amid power employees' strike, Haryana to invoke Section 108 to intervene in HERC order

Amid a three-day strike by electricity employees, the Haryana Government has decided to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, in a move that could pave the way for intervention in the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC)’s recent orders granting a 25-year parallel distribution licence to private company Eleven Power Private Limited.

Energy Minister Anil Vij on Friday announced the move as the strike entered its second day, with consumers in several parts of the state facing considerable inconvenience due to disruptions in electricity services. In some areas, residents also staged road blockades to protest prolonged power outages, with supply remaining disrupted for several hours.

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The electricity employees are protesting against the commission’s order, arguing that it threatens the state’s public-sector power distribution system and could adversely affect farmers, economically weaker consumers and the interests of electricity employees. They have also raised concerns over the potential impact on electricity services and the resulting inconvenience to consumers.

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Sources said Section 108 empowers the state government to issue written directions to HERC on policy matters involving public interest. However, the provision does not automatically empower the government to stay or overturn the commission’s order. The move is expected to address the concerns raised by protesting employees and may help resolve the ongoing standoff.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government has scheduled a meeting with representatives of the electricity employees at 3 pm to discuss the issue.

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All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey said the employees were ready to hold talks with the state government if they received an invitation for dialogue.

“While the employees are protesting against the HERC’s order, we remain open to dialogue and are willing to return to the negotiating table if the state government approaches us for talks,” Dubey added.