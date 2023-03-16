Amid protests by sarpanches, limit under e-tendering hiked in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that sarpanches could get development works up to Rs 5 lakh executed on a quotation basis. Earlier, the limit was Rs 2 lakh. The e-tendering mode would be used for works of more than Rs 5 lakh.

Firm on Assembly gherao The CM is trying to mislead the public. He is trying to break up the agitation. But we are united and will gherao the Vidhan Sabha on March 17. Ranbir Singh Samain, President, sarpanches association

He also announced to increase the honorariums of sarpanches from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and of panches from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,600 by linking it with dearness allowance on the lines of government employees.

A sarpanch will also be able to record his comments in the annual confidential report (ACR) of the gram sachiv.

The CM made the announcements while addressing a press conference here.

The CM asked representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to upload the proposals for development works worth Rs 1,100 crore allocated for the last quarter of this financial year before March 31. Of these, Rs 800 crore was allocated to gram panchayats, Rs 165 crore to block samitis and Rs 110 crore to zila parishads.

“So far, out of 6,217 panchayats, 5,048 panchayats have passed proposals for development works. The proposals for 9,418 works, worth less than Rs 2 lakh, have been received, while 1,044 works worth more than Rs 2 lakh have been uploaded after administrative approval,” he said. There is no proposal from 1,169 panchayats.

For the social audit of the development works, the CM said that a committee would be formed at the village level, consisting of the residents, who would keep a vigil on the development works being done in the village.

“A separate engineering wing will also be set up for the Development and Panchayats Department,” he added.

Apart from this, the “quality assurance authority” was being established.

The CM said panchayats could get works done on quotations for a total amount of Rs 25 lakh in a financial year or up to 50 per cent of the total grant amount of the State Finance Commission, whichever was less.

He said the technical staff would be responsible for ensuring the quality of the development works to be done through e-tendering. For the quality of works carried out on a quotation basis, sarpanches would be responsible.