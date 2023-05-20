Amid rise in dog-bite cases, MC asks people to get pets registered

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 19

Even though the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has made the registration of pet dogs mandatory, residents have remained reluctant towards it. Till now, only six dogs have been registered with the MC authorities while thousands of pets have been kept at homes without registration, said an MC official.

As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, the registration of every pet dog is mandatory and every registered dog is supposed to wear a collar to which a metal token, issued by the authorities, will be attached. Any unregistered dog or the one not wearing such token would be detained if found in a public space. However, the MC is yet to decide on the fine in case of such violation.

In view of rising dog-bite cases in the city, the MC has asked residents to get their pets registered, and warned of action in case of non compliance to the norm.

“We appeal to the citizens to get their pets registered at the earliest or action will be taken as per the law. To get a pet registered online, the owner needs to apply on the Saral portal with the vaccination proof, a picture of the pet, identity and address proof of the owner, description of the pet, certificate of sterilisation if any and some other details,” said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner.

Arun Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said earlier the registration process was manual but now the residents can apply online. “An official has been designated the task to ensure a speedy registration process. Once the pet is registered, we issue a token which has to be put on the dog’s collar,” he added.