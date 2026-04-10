Amid row over ‘Taterree’, Badshah to release ‘Taterree Phir Se' with changes

Amid a storm over the lyrics and presentation of the ‘Taterree’ song, resulting in an FIR in Haryana and summons from the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) and the National Commission for Women (NCW), rapper Badshah on Friday announced the release of the song ’Taterree Phir Se' after making changes in the original track.

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It will be launched across all platforms on April 14.

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Announcing it on Instagram in Hindi, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, alias Badshah, says, “My fellow citizens of Haryana and all my friends across the world, over the past few weeks, we've listened to the concerns of government officials, the Women's Commission, social workers, and many others who care about our culture regarding our song ’Taterree’. Based on these concerns, we've made the necessary changes and removed any portions deemed offensive.”

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He adds, “I respect this response and the sentiment behind it. As artists, we have an equally important responsibility to our society and culture.”

Badshah further says, “Also, for me, music has always been a way to take my roots, my language, my people, and my stories to a bigger platform. ‘Taterree Phir Se’ is the next step in that journey.”

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He adds, “It's your support, your voices, and your faith that have kept this song alive. I hope its new version carries the same energy and respect.”

The National Commission for Women had taken cognisance of the original track, ‘Taterree.’ During a hearing on April 7, the Chairperson of NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar, observed that the lyrics and presentation of the song were offensive to the dignity and decency of women. She expressed deep anguish over the harm caused to the dignity of women by this song and directed the concerned parties to refrain from any such repetition in the future, according to the press release from NCW.

Badshah, along with Directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh, and Producer Hiten, tendered an unconditional apology.

On Friday, Chairperson of HSCW, Renu Bhatia, submitted a letter to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for taking action against songs projecting gun culture, violence, and abusive and objectionable language.

Citing Badshah's Tateree song, she said it sparked widespread concern across the state. "It has been observed that the portrayal and references in the song have tarnished the image and dignity of school-going girls, which is deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a civilized society. Such content not only disrespects women but also promotes unhealthy attitudes among the youth," she pointed out.

Earlier, on March 6, the Haryana Police registered a case against Badshah at Cyber Police Station, Sector-20, Panchkula, under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, for objectionable content in the track. It also got it removed from YouTube.

What is objectionable in the song

The ‘Tateeree’ video depicts young girls in school uniforms throwing their school bags and running away from their studies. The use of words such as "badshala" misrepresents the school and its educational environment, said the Haryana Police. Additionally, the original song allegedly contains offensive and inappropriate words directed towards women and girls, according to the police.

The controversy surrounding the original track centres on the meaning of its lyrics and the way they are presented in the music video, which many people find vulgar and inappropriate. The word “Tateeree” itself comes from the Haryanvi language and refers to the grey francolin, a bird commonly found in rural parts of North India.