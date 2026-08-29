Amid sanitation workers’ strike, Karnal MC lifts garbage from roads in police presence

Amid the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has deployed all available resources to keep the city’s sanitation system functioning and provide relief to residents from waste-related problems. In the presence of police, KMC teams lifted garbage from roads. According to the authorities, around 250 MT of garbage was lifted from roads on Saturday.

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“Our team members are carrying out continuous waste-lifting and cleaning operations across different parts of the city. All available machinery, vehicles and manpower had been pressed into service to maintain cleanliness despite the strike,” said Saloni Sharma, Commissioner, KMC.

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She said door-to-door waste collection was continuing through tipper vehicles, with around 90 per cent of household waste being collected. The civic body was making efforts to cover as many areas as possible and ensure regular collection from households.

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The KMC has identified around 30 garbage-sensitive points across the city, where special cleanliness drives have been conducted. Officials said waste was also being removed from locations where garbage had accumulated again after being cleared.

Sharma said the focus was not merely on one-time cleaning but also on keeping a continuous watch on vulnerable spots to prevent repeated accumulation of waste. Sanitation teams were monitoring these locations and undertaking cleaning operations as required.

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Municipal officials and sanitation workers are remaining in the field to monitor the situation. Areas reporting larger quantities of accumulated garbage are being given priority for cleaning and waste removal.

Sharma said the civic body was making every possible effort to minimise inconvenience to residents despite the sanitation workers’ strike. The Commissioner appealed to residents to keep waste generated from their homes and establishments collected and hand it over only to the Municipal Corporation’s waste-collection vehicles.

She urged citizens not to dump garbage in open spaces, on roads or at other public places and to avoid scattering waste, saying public cooperation was essential for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Sharma also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who deliberately obstructed sanitation operations or prevented the Corporation’s sanitation teams from carrying out their duties.

“Disruption of sanitation services directly affects residents and causes inconvenience to the public, so any deliberate obstruction of cleaning and waste-lifting operations would not be tolerated,” she added.