 Amid sarpanches’ protests in Haryana, limit under e-tendering policy to approve development work hiked to Rs 5 lakh : The Tribune India

Amid sarpanches’ protests in Haryana, limit under e-tendering policy to approve development work hiked to Rs 5 lakh

He also announced an increase in the honorarium of sarpanches and panches from the present Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,600 starting April 1, by linking it with dearness allowance on the lines of government employees

Amid sarpanches’ protests in Haryana, limit under e-tendering policy to approve development work hiked to Rs 5 lakh

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, March 15

With several sarpanches in Haryana protesting against the government’s e-tendering policy, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the village heads can now approve development work up to Rs 5 lakh, up from the existing limit of Rs 2 lakh.

However, e-tendering system will prevail for projects above Rs 5 lakh, Khattar told reporters here.

Earlier, under the system, village heads could approve development projects up to Rs 2 lakh at their own level but e-tendering was mandatory for those above the Rs 2 lakh limit. Due to this, the village heads felt their powers were curtailed.

He also announced an increase in the honorarium of sarpanches and panches from the present Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,600 starting April 1, by linking it with dearness allowance on the lines of government employees.

Two per cent “panchayat tax” collected on power bills for consumers who fall within the limits of rural bodies in the state will be given to panchayats from April 1, along with arrears, the chief minister said.

He also said that the amount of one percent stamp duty on the sale of property in each gram panchayat will be given to them. The sarpanch will also be able to record his comments in the annual confidential report (ACR) of the gram sachiv, the chief minister said.

However, Ranbir Singh, president of the Haryana Sarpanches Association, an outfit representing the protesting village heads, said their earlier programme to ‘gherao’ the state assembly on March 17 stands “since we have already made it clear that no consensus on our key demands could be reached in talks with the state government on multiple occasions earlier”. “We are demanding that our powers should not be curtailed under the new (e-tendering) system introduced by government while we are also demanding that Right to Recall Act should be first made applicable on lawmakers before thrusting it on panchayats,” Singh said.

In the last few weeks, sarpanches had intensified their protest over the e-tendering issue while multiple rounds of talks between the protesting village heads and the government have failed to yield result as the sarpanches stuck to their key demands.

Khattar claimed most sarpanches agreed with the new system, some had concerns after which it was decided to raise the approval limit to Rs 5 lakh.

“Now, all work above Rs 5 lakh will be through e-tendering. However, work up to Rs 5 lakh will be done through quotations, though these work will be audited,” he said, adding social audit teams comprising prominent people from villages will also be set up.

The chief minister said a separate engineering wing will also be set up for the development and panchayats department.

He reiterated that e-tendering was to bring transparency in development work in rural areas as he spelled out several initiatives which his government has already taken to further empower Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Khattar said a quality assurance authority for all civil work, including projects carried out under the panchayati system, will be set up in the state.

To a question, the chief minister said that the former sarpanches who have not handed over their records to the present sarpanches should do so immediately. He said that an investigation is underway against 1,100 sarpanches of the previous tenure of panchayats.

On the Congress opposing the e-tendering system, Khattar said the party is not habitual of following a system. He also targeted the grand old party over another issue, saying “corruption is in their veins”. Asked about the contentious Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue between Haryana and Punjab, Khattar said Punjab has been sticking to its stance and meetings with his Punjab counterpart in the past have failed to make any headway. “The Supreme Court had told the two states to find an amicable way. After this, we have held three meetings, but nothing has come out,” he said, while adding the state has already presented its side before the apex court in the matter.

To a question, Khattar insisted that an execution order is yet to be issued for construction of the canal. “Whatever direction the apex court gives, everyone will have to abide,” he said.

Remarking on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab in January last year, Khattar said the prime minister is not an individual, but an institution, and it is the state’s duty to ensure his security.

He said action should be taken against the erring Punjab officials based on the findings submitted by a Supreme Court-appointed committee which probed the security breach during Modi’s visit.

#Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

'Drugs leta hai': 'Shah Rukh Khan called me to his car, we sat for an hour after I cancelled shoot at the last minute'

3
Punjab

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

4
Trending

Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, too, cleared civil services exam to become IES officer; here is why she took voluntary retirement

5
Chandigarh

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

6
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

7
Chandigarh

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

8
Punjab

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

9
Entertainment

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, who played Khopdi in 'Nukkad', dies at 71

10
Punjab

Why no full-time DGP, Centre asks Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Top News

Discontent in political party not sufficient ground for governor to call for floor test: SC on Maharashtra crisis

Thackeray versus Shinde: Supreme Court poses probing questions on Governor’s role

'Governor cannot lend his office to effectuate a particular ...

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann seeks permission from Governor

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora

Bhagwant Mann seeks permission from Governor Banwarilal Puro...

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office

Later, they email the letter to the ED office

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

In a TV interview purportedly from inside jail, Sidhu Moosew...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...


Cities

View All

G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform to boost the education sector across the globe: Bhagwant Mann

G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform to boost the education sector across the globe: Bhagwant Mann

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city Amritsar all set to host G20 summit

Partap Singh Bajwa seeks probe into Dalit woman doctor's suicide in Amritsar

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda dissolves its political wing

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

Chandigarh: Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, Chandigarh to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Stray dog attacks: Ensure canines are sterilised, vaccinated to keep their population under control, animal right activists

State’s obligation to provide education, private schools engaged out of necessity: Delhi HC

Delhi Government’s old excise policy gets 6-month extension

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary meets Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed

Man gets 10-year jail for violating daughter

Ex-MLA Vaid booked under Excise Act

Nephew kills man over monetary dispute at village

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

Govt agrees to provide Rs 30 crore monthly grant to Punjabi University, Patiala

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed