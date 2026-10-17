Amid shortage of registered rice millers, Karnal to increase paddy allotment capacity

Amid a shortage of registered rice millers for paddy procurement and custom-milled rice (CMR) operations, the district administration has decided to increase the paddy allotment capacity of registered millers to speed up procurement and lifting from grain markets.

According to official data, 106 rice millers have registered for CMR operations for the current paddy procurement season, against 214 millers empanelled last year. The state government has allowed millers who delivered 80 per cent of their rice from last year’s operations to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to participate in the current paddy procurement and CMR operations. Another 34 millers are eligible, but their registration is yet to be completed.

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The reluctance among millers to register is reportedly linked to the non-acceptance of around 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of rice from the previous year’s operations, leaving the administration facing a challenge in ensuring adequate milling capacity for the ongoing procurement season.

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“We have decided to increase the paddy allotment capacity of registered millers to ensure that procurement and lifting operations run smoothly. It will also help ease the situation in the district’s grain markets,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma.

The move assumes significance as a large quantity of paddy is still lying in the district’s grain markets, awaiting procurement.

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According to official figures, a total of 3,52,411 metric tonnes of paddy has arrived in various grain markets of the district so far. Of this, procurement agencies have purchased 2,81,389 MT, while 71,023 MT is yet to be procured.

In comparison, paddy arrivals had reached 7,02,014 MT by October 15 last year, indicating considerably lower arrivals this season so far.

Of the total procured paddy, 1,47,625 MT has been lifted, while 1,33,764 MT remains in various grain markets. The authorities are making efforts to accelerate lifting to prevent congestion and ensure farmers do not face difficulties in bringing and selling their produce.

“Procurement agencies have been directed to speed up the lifting of procured paddy so that farmers do not face any inconvenience. Nodal officers deployed at grain markets have also been instructed to maintain close vigil, ensure smooth procurement and expedite the lifting process,” Dr Sharma added.