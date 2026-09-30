Amid SIR row, Haryana BJP MLAs to meet PM Modi on October 3

Amid the Opposition’s ongoing campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Haryana BJP MLAs led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on October 3.

The meeting comes at a time when the BJP is facing criticism from the Congress and other Opposition parties over the SIR exercise. The BJP has 48 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

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Although no formal agenda has been disclosed, sources said the Prime Minister was likely to interact with the MLAs on the prevailing political situation in Haryana and the public response to the government’s welfare schemes.

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The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the BJP’s recent organisational reshuffle, with former Union Minister Smriti Irani replacing Satish Poonia as the party’s Haryana in-charge. According to sources, the Prime Minister has spared two hours for the meeting, scheduled for the afternoon.

Before meeting the Prime Minister, the MLAs will have lunch with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi before proceeding to the Prime Minister’s residence.

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Sources said the meeting was scheduled following a request by BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta, who had sought time from the Prime Minister when she met him after taking charge a few months ago. The meeting was initially sought for September but was delayed due to the Prime Minister’s busy schedule. October 3 has now been fixed for the interaction.