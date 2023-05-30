Amid strike, MC outsources workers for lifting of garbage

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 29

With the protesting sanitation workers refusing to budge, the Municipal Corporation (MC) got on ground to remove garbage dumped on roads.

JCB’s trucks were used to clear the waste and outsourced employees were roped in for the work. Minor scuffle was witnessed at some places as the protesters obstructed the work.

Police personnel were also deployed at pickup points to ensure safety of vehicles and the workers. Major scuffles was reported from areas such as Chakkarpur, Nathupur, old Railway road etc.

Protest ok, but can’t hold city to ransom They cannot hold city to ransom. We won’t allow them to ruin the sanitation infrastructure. We got our own teams and cleared the mess off the roads. We will do the same tomorrow as well. —PC Meena, MC commissioner

The protesting workers held a negotiation with MC Commissioner PC Meena today, who promised to communicate their demand to the state government. However, the workers refused to end the strike.

“We trusted them many times, but not anymore. They say that the decision on our demands was under the jurisdiction of the government. We want a letter in our hand before we end the strike. The strike would continue till then,” said Rajesh Kumar, president, Safai Karamchari Sangh.

Meena said some policy changes are required to fulfil the demands and this was not in MC’s hands. He said the workers had been given enough time and will not be allowed to hold the city to ransom. “They cannot hold city to ransom. We can communicate their demands but won’t allow them to ruin the sanitation infrastructure. We got our own teams and cleared the mess off the roads. We got the police where they obstructed and will do so tomorrow as well,” said Meena.