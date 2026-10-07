Amid student protest, Rohtak varsity moves to tighten security measures

Students of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) staged a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s residence late Monday night against surprise inspections of hostels by the Chief Warden and other university officials.

The protest came at a time when the university is working to strengthen security and discipline on the campus, including plans to install CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in the corridors of all departments and institutes and introduce a Visitors Pass Management System.

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According to sources, the protesters demanded that there be no surprise inspections of hostels after 8 pm, claiming that most students had gone to bed by then. They also alleged that fines were being imposed on students by the authorities.

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The protesters were pacified after Registrar Sandeep Bansal assured them that their demands would be considered sympathetically. “Surprise inspections of hostels are a routine exercise from the security point of view and are aimed at discouraging the entry of outsiders. We will soon hold a meeting with hostel residents to discuss their demands,” said Bansal.

Sources said the university’s decision to introduce additional measures to strengthen security and discipline on the campus was taken at a meeting of the Security Committee chaired by the VC to review security-related issues.

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“A committee headed by the Proctor will oversee the installation of CCTV cameras at the earliest. It will also ensure the installation of ANPR cameras at the main gates and additional surveillance cameras at vulnerable and strategically important locations identified by the committee,” said the sources.

Sources maintained that the Chief Wardens of the boys’ and girls’ hostels had been asked to enforce strict discipline and ensure a quick grievance-redressal mechanism. Contact details of wardens and supervisors will be displayed on hostel notice boards and at the main entry gates.

In another measure aimed at improving traffic management, designated parking areas will be created separately for university staff and students. If required, two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking will also be segregated across the campus, including university teaching departments, institutes, hostels and administrative blocks.

The university has also directed departments to strengthen internal security. Heads of departments and directors will display the names of teaching and non-teaching staff who are on leave on notice boards for students’ information. They will also prepare and implement proctorial duty schedules for teachers beyond their scheduled classes.

All classrooms and student activity rooms will be locked when no class or activity is scheduled. The departments have also been asked to ensure strict discipline and a quick and empathetic mechanism for handling students’ grievances.

The Estate Office will enforce the terms and conditions governing shops, kiosks and canteens on the campus, while ensuring that their opening and closing timings are adhered to as already communicated.

The security authorities have been directed to prevent vehicles with tinted/shaded glasses from moving inside the campus. Over-speeding, loud music, unnecessary honking and hazardous parking will also be checked, with disciplinary action against violators as per university rules.