Amid students’ protest, Haryana Agriculture University sets up probe panel

Hisar, February 3

As the students’ dharna continues for the second day demanding action against the chief security officer in the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University here today as the university administration today decided to set up a three member committee to look into the incident.

A university spokesperson informed that they had received complaints from both sides – from students as well as the CSO- and had formed a three member committee to probe the allegations. The spokesperson said the university administration is well wisher of the students and will protect their interests.

