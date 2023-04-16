Amid tussle, IAS officer ‘barred’ from joining as Hisar MC chief

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 15

The recent appointment of IAS officer Ashok Garg as the Hisar MC Commissioner has been caught in a tug of war between the bureaucracy and local functionaries of the ruling party BJP, with the officer told not to take charge and instead report in Chandigarh.

Garg, who was the Rewari DC before the recent reshuffle of IAS officers, was appointed Hisar MC Commissioner on April 10, replacing Pradeep Dahiya who went as Nuh DC.

On April 12, Garg reached Hisar to assume charge. The MC staff welcomed him with bouquets and got photos clicked. However, before he could officially join as MC Commissioner, he received a message from the higher-ups in Chandigarh. Subsequently, he headed to the state capital.

Sources say two key political functionaries of Hisar are reportedly unhappy with the transfer of Garg as the MC Commissioner.

Soon after the bureaucratic reshuffle, they got into action and managed to stall his joining right at the nick of time when Garg was about to take charge.

The sources say Garg has been in Chandigarh for the past three days and waiting for his next transfer order. Political functionaries are lobbying hard to ensure that Garg does not take charge as the MC Commissioner, they say.

The reason for stalling Garg’s joining lies in his previous stint as the MC Commissioner from April 2020 to May 2022. He was popular among the residents as he was easily accessible. When he was transferred out of Hisar in 2022, social organisations and the common man had appealed to the state government to cancel his transfer order.

Hisar Mayor Gautam Sardana said he was unaware of the circumstances that led to Garg not joining as the MC Commissioner.

“The post of the MC Commissioner has been lying vacant. I have taken up the matter with Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and requested her to ensure that some officer takes charge as soon as possible. I am not concerned as to who occupies the post,” he said.

