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Home / Haryana / Amit Shah targets Punjab politics during Ambala visit, highlights Haryana's MSP procurement

Amit Shah targets Punjab politics during Ambala visit, highlights Haryana's MSP procurement

Shah inaugurated the Shaheed Smarak as well as the Ambala-Jalbehra-Shahabad section of NH-152G

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Nitish Sharma
Ambala, Updated At : 05:18 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that farmers in Punjab should also elect a BJP government if they wanted to benefit from MSP procurement. File
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Gandhi Ground in Ambala Cantonment to address a public gathering after inaugurating the Shaheed Smarak, built to commemorate the unsung heroes of the 1857 Revolt.

During his visit to Ambala, Shah inaugurated the Shaheed Smarak as well as the Ambala-Jalbehra-Shahabad section of NH-152G.

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Addressing the gathering at Gandhi Ground after the inaugurations, Shah said that the First War of Independence began from Ambala Cantonment in 1857.

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"The First War of Independence started from Ambala Cantonment in 1857. Over the next 90 years, hundreds of known and unknown martyrs sacrificed everything," he said.

The Home Minister also praised Haryana's sportspersons for winning medals at international-level competitions. He lauded the state government for establishing its first AYUSH University, procuring 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and implementing various welfare schemes.

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Taking a political swipe, Shah said that farmers in Punjab should also elect a BJP government if they wanted to benefit from MSP procurement.

He further asserted that the BJP government would fulfil all the promises made in its election manifesto.

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