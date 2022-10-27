Amit Shah to inaugurate, lay stone of projects worth Rs 6,600 crore in Faridabad

Faridabad, October 26
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 6,600 crore during a programme here tomorrow.
These projects include the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (Rs 5,600 crore), rail coach factory at Sonepat (Rs 590 crore), elevated rail track at Rohtak (Rs 315.40 crore) and a police housing complex at Bhondsi (Rs 106 crore).
Tight security arrangements have been put in place in view of the “Jan Utthan Rally” to be addressed by Shah. Around 5,000 cops, senior officials and functionaries of the state government and the district administration have been deployed for ensuring proper arrangements for the event.
The city has been turned into a fortress with the deployment of around 2,500 additional cops requisitioned from other districts, besides around 2,500 personnel of the district police.
“The district and the state authorities have been working overtime for the past many days making arrangements for the event to be held at a ground in Sector 12 here. The government has cancelled the leave of officials of various departments till the end of this month,” said an official.
A number of routes or roads in the city have been closed or diverted and scores of cops posted at over 100 spots in the city. “We have put in place a detailed plan regarding the movement of vehicles ferrying people to the venue,” said a senior official. Thousands of banners and party flags have been put up across the city and several welcome gates erected. The rally coincides with a two-day programme on internal security to be presided over by Shah. The programme will be attended by CMs, home ministers, home secretaries and DGPs of various states at Surajkund on October 27 and 28.
Cost factor
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Rs 5,600 crore
- Rail coach factory at Sonepat Rs 590 crore
- Elevated rail track at Rohtak Rs 315.40 crore
- Police housing complex at Bhondsi Rs 106 crore
