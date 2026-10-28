Amit Shah to inaugurate Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment on Nov 5

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment on November 5.

The minister informed that after inaugurating the memorial, Shah will address a gathering at Gandhi Ground.

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Post the inauguration on November 5, the Shaheed Smarak will be opened to the public from November 6.

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He said the government has also issued instructions that the memorial should be shown to students so that young people learn that the freedom struggle began in Ambala before Meerut in 1857.

Vij was addressing BJP office-bearers at the Ambala Club, at a meeting chaired by BJP State President Archana Gupta, to review preparations for the event.

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Vij said that the First War of Independence took place across the country in 1857, but no one remembered it, and no memorial existed anywhere to showcase that struggle. The complete history of the First War of Independence will be displayed at Shaheed Smarak, built at a cost of approximately Rs 800 crore.

Gupta stated that the memorial has been built to commemorate the sacrifice of unsung heroes of the first freedom struggle. This memorial will not only acquaint future generations with the glorious history of the freedom struggle but will also strengthen the spirit of patriotism and service to the nation among them.

She also held an ‘intellectual dialogue’ in the Ambala City assembly constituency. Representatives from various social, religious, and business organisations, as well as legal professionals and prominent citizens attended the event.

BJP district chief Mandeep Rana, former Minister of State Aseem Goel, and several other BJP leaders were present on this occasion.

While speaking to the media, Gupta said those who are currently raising an outcry about “stolen votes” should first look into their own history. The very Congress party that imposed an Emergency on the nation to cling to power is now lecturing others on democracy. She added the Congress, AAP and CJP are trying to destabilise the country by misguiding the citizens over SIR exercise, and said the BJP has launched a campaign to bust the fake claims and narratives of the opposition.

Targeting the opposition, Gupta remarked that they have no complaints regarding EVMs when they win an election, yet they immediately cast doubt on the very same system whenever they face defeat. Upholding India’s unity, integrity, and democratic framework is a shared responsibility of both the ruling party and the opposition. Political differences should never be placed above the national interest.