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Home / Haryana / Amit Shah to lead padyatra in Karnal under party's ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign

Amit Shah to lead padyatra in Karnal under party's ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign

March on November 5 to counter Opposition’s ‘vote chori’ allegations over electoral roll revision and the Election Commission

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:37 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a ‘padyatra (foot march)’ in Karnal on November 5 as part of the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign. Image credit/ANI file
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a ‘padyatra (foot march)’ in Karnal on November 5 as part of the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, launched to counter the Opposition’s allegations of “vote chori” over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The campaign, being held from October 22 to November 5, aims to present the party’s position on electoral roll revision and strengthen public confidence in the democratic process.

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As part of the campaign, the BJP is organising foot marches, public meetings, press conferences, interactions with eminent citizens and youth conventions across the state, said Dr Archana Gupta, BJP state president.

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Shah will participate in the foot march at 10 am on November 5. The march will begin from Sector 12 and conclude at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.

Dr Gupta visited the city on Sunday to review preparations for the event at a meeting with BJP core group members and mandal presidents at the party’s district office, Karna Kamal.

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“The Opposition is misleading the public through false allegations against the electoral process and constitutional institutions,” she said.

The party has begun making arrangements for the programme and appointed state-level leaders to oversee different components of the campaign. State general secretary Ved Phoolan will coordinate the overall drive, assisted by former minister Kavita Jain and BJP state vice-president for the youth wing, Karan Pratap Singh.

Press conferences will be coordinated by state media convener Bhupeshwar Dayal and chief spokesperson Sanjay Sharma. State vice-president Laxman Yadav will also be associated with the campaign, while vice-president Jawahar Saini will be in charge of the ‘padyatras’.

Dr Gupta said campaign activities would also be conducted at the mandal and booth levels in the district. The party aims to reach citizens directly and counter the Opposition’s allegations through public outreach.

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