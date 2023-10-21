Amit Shah to visit Haryana on November 2

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on the completion of nine years of the BJP government in the state. He will address an “Antyodaya Sammelan” in Karnal on November 2.

This was stated by CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the sidelines of a programme organised to felicitate sportspersons.

In response to a question, Khattar said corruption would not be tolerated. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was working to combat it, he added.

Haryana Day We requested the Home Minister to visit the state on Haryana Day (Nov 1), but he was busy. He will visit Karnal and chair the Antyodaya Sammelan where beneficiaries of welfare schemes will be invited. —Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

On the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, the CM said the matter was in the Supreme Court and that its judgment was in favour of Haryana. The court had clarified that they were not giving any judgment on water distribution. Therefore, it was necessary to construct the canal first. He also emphasised on the need to rise above politics on the issue.

