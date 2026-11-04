Amit Shah’s Karnal visit: 7 SPs, 16 DSPs, 10 police companies deployed for security

The Karnal district administration has put elaborate security and traffic arrangements in place to ensure the smooth and peaceful visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the city on November 5. Shah is scheduled to lead a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra. As per BJP leaders, it is being organised to counter the Congress and other opposition parties’ campaign on ‘vote chori’ in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and over the functioning of the Election Commission.

The district police are on high alert, with comprehensive preparations under way to maintain law and order, ensure public safety and facilitate the movement of the Home Minister and other dignitaries.

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As part of the preparations, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, along with Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range, Ashwin Shenvi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Karnal Goel and other senior officials from Centre visited the venue and route, inspecting the security arrangements, important locations and proposed routes.

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SP Goel said that a comprehensive police deployment would be made for the Home Minister's visit. The security arrangements will be supervised and managed by seven Superintendents of Police (SPs), 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 10 companies of police personnel. Besides, officers and police personnel from the district force will also be deployed at various locations.

All police personnel have been assigned their duties and responsibilities to ensure effective coordination, proper crowd management and uninterrupted security throughout the programme. Special attention will be given to sensitive locations, the movement of dignitaries and preparedness for any emergency situation.

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In view of the Home Minister's visit, the district administration has also issued a special traffic advisory for November 5 to ensure the safety of the public and dignitaries and to maintain smooth traffic movement. As part of the security arrangements, six major roads and traffic points in the city will remain completely closed. These include NDRI Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Chowk, Mall Road, ITI Chowk, and Nirmal Kutia Chowk.

DC Dr Sharma and SP Goel appealed to commuters to avoid these routes during the restricted period and use the designated alternative routes to prevent inconvenience and unnecessary traffic congestion.

To minimise inconvenience to residents living in areas affected by the traffic restrictions, the administration has identified alternative routes. Residents of the NDRI residential campus can use Gates number 5, 6 and 7 of the NDRI campus for their movement. Similarly, residents of Nyaypuri, Shakti Colony and Subhash Colony can travel towards Sector 13/14 –NH-44 via old bus stand, Committee Chowk and old sabzi mandi. Residents of Sectors 6 and 7 can use the route via the Sector 13/14 cut, old sabzi mandi, old bus stand, Dyal Singh College and Virk Hospital.

Keeping the convenience of patients and emergency services in mind, the district administration has also designated separate alternative routes for vehicles approaching Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College. Vehicles coming from Assandh, Nising and Kaithal side can reach the medical college through Committee Chowk, old bus stand, Dyal Singh College and Virk Hospital and enter through the main gate of KCGMC. Vehicles coming from Indri, Kunjpura and Kurukshetra can reach the medical college via ITI Chowk and NDRI Chowk and enter through the backside gate of the medical college. Vehicles coming from Meerut Road, Tau Devi Lal Chowk, Sector 5, Namaste Chowk and Gharaunda can reach the medical college via the Sector 13/14 cut, old sabzi mandi, old bus stand, Dyal Singh College and Virk Hospital and enter through the main gate.

SP Goel urged residents to strictly follow the traffic advisory issued in view of the Home Minister's visit. He appealed to commuters to avoid the restricted roads, use the designated alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance to avoid unnecessary delays and traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, to make the programme successful, the BJP leaders are holding meetings to mobilise the crowd. BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta has already conducted several meetings with party office-bearers, urging them to reach maximum people. Jagmohan Anand, who is the convener of the padyatra, along with Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, district president Parveen Lather and other senior leaders are holding meetings with office-bearers as well as residents, appealing them to reach the venue in large numbers.