Amit Shah’s visit to give boost to Atal Smriti events: Badoli

On Sunday, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli attended the district executive meetings in Jind and Fatehabad, where he lauded party workers for their dedication and commitment.

Speaking on the occasions, he said, “It is due to the sacrifice and tireless hard work of BJP workers that the party has emerged as the world’s largest political organisation.”

Addressing the meetings, Badoli highlighted achievements of the state government led by Nayab Singh Saini. He appealed to workers to take government policies and welfare schemes to every household. He also shared details of the programmes being organised from December 25 to 31 to mark the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which the party was observing as Atal Smriti Varsh.

Speaking at the Jind meeting, Badoli said, “While Atal Bihari Vajpayee provided a new direction to the country’s development during his tenure, a modern and self-confident India is now being built under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Vajpayee’s life and ideals continue to inspire the nation. His contribution to national development will always be remembered.”

Providing details of the centenary celebrations, Badoli said Atal Smriti Sammelans would be organised in all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state between December 25 and 31.

On December 24, a special cleanliness and maintenance drive would be held at all statues and memorials of Vajpayee, followed by Deepotsav celebrations at all the BJP offices.

Badoli further said a 51-foot-tall statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be unveiled in Panchkula on December 25 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would also be in Haryana.

Flags off Swadeshi Rath Yatra

Mohan Lal Badoli today flagged off the Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar- Ghar Swadeshi Rath Yatra from the party office Mangal Kamal in Rohtak. He said the yatra would pass through every district of the state and conclude in Panchkula on December 24. Addressing the media, Badoli launched a sharp attack on the Congress, stating the recent no-confidence motion exposed declining relevance of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda within the party, as even Opposition leaders failed to secure his signature.