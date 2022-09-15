Among most polluted cities, Faridabad lacks cycle tracks

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 14

Faridabad, a metropolitan industrial hub, has failed to come up with cycle tracks. This has not only resulted in the rise of accidents, but is also a hurdle in promoting the use of cycles by residents.

“Though a cycle track, a required infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, is a must in any city, the authorities concerned have perhaps failed to focus on the issue despite the fact that Faridabad is already among the most polluted cities in the country,” claim sources in the district administration. The once-a week, “Car-free day” drive launched in October last year to promote the use of cycles by office goers in the mini secretariat has come to a halt.

“A cycle track built on the dividing road touching the Sectors 11, 10 and 12 a few years ago at a cost of Rs 25 lakh by the HSVP, has already turned obsolete in the wake of poor upkeep,” said an official. It is admitted that the absence of cycle tracks was against the promotion of clean environment as the use of fuel-operated vehicles had been a major cause of air pollution.

“Lakhs have been spent on holding events such as ‘Raahgiri’ to promote physical activities and cycling, but the unavailability of cycle tracks or footpaths is an example of double standard and publicity gimmick,” says AK Gaur, a resident.

He said the city which had got multiple agencies in the form of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF), the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) and Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL), no progress is visible regarding such a facility. The cyclists and pedestrians remain at risk of accidents as there is no safe corridor and they have to walk or cycle on the roads full of vehicles,” says SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation (RSO), an NGO, working for road safety.

He said even the flyovers on the national highways have no such facility.

DC Vikram Singh said all new roads under construction would have cycle or pedestrian tracks. The issue would be monitored closely to ensure such a facility.