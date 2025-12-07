Ample space at Ambala night shelters, yet people spending nights in the open

Despite cold weather conditions and ample space available at the night shelter just a few meters away, a number of people can be spotted lying under the flyover, on the footpath and at Ambala Cantonment railway station during the late hours.

While some people, who have set up their tents and are living there with families, selling clothes and medicines in the daytime, do not want to shift to the night shelter in fear of losing their belongings, others make the excuse of not shifting due to their health condition.

A man sitting with a blanket under the flyover on Friday night, claimed, “There is a night shelter and they have asked me to spend the night during winters there a few times, but I don’t want to stay there due to my health condition. I also have a spitting habit and I don’t want to create a mess there. I feel comfortable here as I remain here even during the day time.”

Similarly, another man lying in the outer area of the Ambala Cantonment railway station, said, “We are habitual to these weather conditions. The blankets I have are sufficient for me. We are not afraid of the big mouse roaming around us as we have been living here.”

Meanwhile, the beds remain unoccupied at the night shelter as against the capacity of 92 persons, on an average, 20-30 persons, including passengers, are availing the facility. Last night 20 persons used the facility of which three were homeless and 17 were passengers.

Abhishek Dhir, superviser at the Night Shelter Home said, “The night shelter at the Ambala Cantonment bus stand has a capacity of 92 persons and we have separate blocks for men and women. It is being run by the municipal council Ambala Sadar, and we provide proper beds with blankets. We even have CCTVs installed here for security purpose, and people can come here anytime.”

“Though the purpose of constructing the night shelter here was to provide a roof to the homeless people but it has been observed that very few of them want to stay in the shelters even during the biting cold conditions. Our team members, who go for a round to bring the homeless here, recognise them as they are found at the same spot every night and despite requests, they never come to spend the night at the shelter. A major reason behind their denial is that some of them are addicts and depend on alms, while others don’t want to leave their belongings on the road. Even those who live in the tents on footpaths can stay here every night but they don’t come as they don’t want to leave behind their belongings”, he added.

The superviser said, “The number of people coming to the shelter keeps fluctuating. There are some permanent homeless people who spend their nights daily and leave in the morning. Even the youngsters who reach Ambala for competitive exams also use the facility along with the passengers.”