AMRUT-1 projects hang fire, admn kicks off Phase 2

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 9

Even while the works under Phase 1 of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme are hanging fire for years, the district administration has started preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for Phase 2 of the scheme in accordance with the city’s requirements for the next 30 years.

Tale of ‘mismanagement’ Sources maintained that the projects under the AMRUT scheme were executed through the local Municipal Corporation, which did not have the expertise to carry out those projects

The Department of Public Health and Engineering, which was competent to execute the projects, was not entrusted with the job for reasons best known to the authorities concerned

An announcement to this effect was made by Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar recently.

“Now that the projects have been rendered non-functional due to numerous technical faults, the said department has been asked to get these rolling,” said sources.

The state government was also silent on the serious allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 350 crore under Phase 1 of AMRUT scheme levelled by BJP MP from Rohtak Dr Arvind Sharma as well as local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra.

“It is a big scam in which hundreds of crores of rupees have been siphoned off, while the people are yet to get any benefit. The silence of the government indicates that there is a large-scale bungling of funds in the scheme,” said Batra.

Local Municipal Councillor Geeta approached the District Grievances Committee, complaining that the work on two water-boosters being set up under the AMRUT scheme in Kabir Colony Ward No. 5 have been hanging fire for three years, due to which nearly 15,000 residents were yet to get supply of drinking water.

Former Municipal Councillor Ashok Khurana rued that the matter had been brought to the notice of the top functionaries of the district administration, but to no avail.

The Rohtak DC asserted that the pending projects would be completed in coordination with the departments concerned.