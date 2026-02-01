Anaesthesia experts discuss patients’ safety, emerging challenges in Rohtak

Anaesthesia specialists from across North India gathered at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), to deliberate on emerging challenges, latest trends, and new research in the field of anaesthesia, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and minimizing post-surgical pain.

Advertisement

Over 500 specialists from different states of North India are participating in a three-day workshop-cum-conference, being organised by the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, on the UHSR campus. The event will conclude on Sunday.

Advertisement

During the conference, the experts shared their clinical experiences and discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in anaesthesia procedures, highlighting its effectiveness in improving precision, patient safety and overall surgical outcomes.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, Dr SK Singhal, PGIMS-Rohtak Director, emphasised the critical role of anaesthesia in surgical procedures.

“Anaesthesia is a vital procedure before any surgery, and utmost care must be taken while administering it. Any negligence can lead to serious side effects and, in some cases, may even prove fatal. Continuous research is therefore essential to minimise risks associated with anaesthesia and to make the procedure safer and more effective,” he said.

Advertisement

Dr Singhal, who is also the Head of the Department of Anaesthesia at PGIMS, maintained that several recent research studies have introduced innovative methods aimed at reducing complications and enhancing patient safety.

“All such latest trends, technologies and research findings are being discussed in detail during this mega event. The conference sessions focused on managing airway difficulties, allergic reactions, and unexpected complications, preventing anaesthesia-related morbidity and mortality, particularly in high-risk patients, effectively controlling acute postoperative pain and managing chronic pain without causing drug dependence,” Dr Singhal.

Dr Jatin Lal, another expert, said concerns related to post-operative pain among patients are gradually becoming a thing of the past, as modern regional anaesthesia techniques are making surgeries safer and nearly pain-free at PGIMS, Rohtak. Through advanced nerve block procedures, patients are receiving long-lasting relief from post-surgical pain, reducing the need for repeated injections.

“Nerve blocks provide prolonged pain relief after surgery and significantly improve patient comfort. The procedure of administering nerve blocks is conducted with the help of ultrasound guidance. This is why ultrasound is rapidly becoming a standard tool in anaesthesia practices across hospitals worldwide,” said Dr Teena Bansal, Professor.

Dr Teena further informed that the workshop also provided detailed insights into advanced techniques such as chest wall block and paravertebral block. She emphasised that effective pain management not only ensures physical comfort but also positively impacts a patient’s mental well-being and overall recovery process.

Dr Sushila Takshak and Dr Kirti also shared their experience with the participants.