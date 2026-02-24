Anganwadi supervisor caught taking bribe in Ambala

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambala, on Monday arrested an anganwadi supervisor for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Ambala.

Advertisement

The team has arrested anganwadi supervisor Meenu, who is posted at the anganwadi centre in Tepla. As per the information, Subhash Chand, a resident of Mullana (Ambala), in his complaint to the bureau, had stated that his wife worked as a helper at the anganwadi centre and since the KYC of her account was not done, her account in the IDBI Bank was closed. Due to the closure of the bank account, her three months’ salary was pending and to get a new bank account opened and clear the pending salary there was a need to get the departmental stamp and signatures on the documents. The complainant said on February 20, his wife contacted the anganwadi supervisor who demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe in the name of higher officials. The woman supervisor met the complainant’s wife at a temple in Mullana, on February 21, and the deal was fixed at Rs 4,000. While Rs 2,000 were given on the spot, the balance was to be given on February 23.

Advertisement

Subhash Chand approached the officials of the bureau with his complaint, and following the complaint, a trap was laid and she was caught red-handed. A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the woman supervisor at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Ambala police station. An official said the action against corruption would continue unabated and that strict legal action would be taken against those found guilty. — TNS