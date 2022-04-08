Anganwari centres reopen in Karnal district after 120 days

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 7

A day after ending the strike, all 1,479 anganwari centres in the district reopened today.

The move to end the protest came after a meeting with the Director of the Women and Child Development Department on Tuesday. The centres were lying closed for the past around 120 days.

Were Closed since Dec 8 last year On Dec 8, 2021, anganwari workers and helpers across the state went on a strike to press for their demands, including hike in wages. Since then the anganwari centres were lying closed.

Meanwhile, a joyous mood prevailed at the centres today as parents came to drop their children. “We thank the government for considering the demands of the anganwari workers. Our children were being deprived of pre-schooling education due to the strike,” said Manju, mother of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl.

Nirmala Devi, grandmother of a four-year-old boy, said anganwari centres were useful for the children as they gain knowledge and learn skills there.

Anganwari workers are also elated to be back on duty. “The government should have accepted our demands earlier, so that the working of these centres wouldn’t have been affected,” said Sunita, an anganwari worker.

However, thin attendance was witnessed at the centres in Karnal on the first day.

As per the authorities, all 1,479 anganwari centres of the district have started working. However, for the past few days, just 288 centres were operating after the department started serving termination notice to the protesting workers and helpers.

“Anganwari workers and helpers ended their strike on Wednesday following which all centres in the district reopened on Thursday,” said Raj Bala, district programme officer, Women and Child Development Department.

“Except 14 workers and 167 helpers, who were terminated during the protest, all others have joined the duty. These workers will have to submit their applications to the ADC while the helpers need to approach me for joining their duties.” —