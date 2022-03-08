Karnal: Anganwari workers’ strike hits children’s schemes

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 7

The strike by anganwari workers and helpers for the past three months has affected the implementation of various government programmes as they play a significant role in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) by providing nutrition supplements and other help to children under six years, besides pregnant and lactating mothers.

The anganwari workers and helpers have been on strike since December 8 last year to press their demands like increment in their monthly remuneration and status of skilled and semi-skilled workers.

As many as 1,24,738 children and 21,925 women (10685 pregnant women and 11240 lactating women) are registered with 1,479 anganwari centres in the district.

Under the ICDS, the anganwari centres provide non-formal pre-school education to children from three to six years. These workers and helpers provide supplementary nutrition to these children at these centres, besides providing the take-home ration facility for children between six months and three years. They assist the Health Department in the immunisation of 0-6 age group children, supplementary nutrition to pregnant women for nine months and take-home ration to lactating women etc, said an official. The anganwari workers and helpers are also involved in Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana, under which Rs 5000 is provided as financial assistance to pregnant and lactating women in three installments.

Due to this strike, the parents, pregnant women and lactating mothers are suffering a lot. “My son started going to anganwari centres after lots of convincing, but it has been three months, the centres are not operational. Now, I will have to again convince him to go to the centre,” said Pooja, a mother of a three-year-old child of Uchana village.

Sarla Devi of the same village said her grandson was provided nutritious food at the centre, but in the past three months due to the strike, their children are not getting a good diet.

The Women and Child Development Department has started terminating the services of workers and helpers, but the workers are not ready to backtrack. “We will not end our strike till our demands are fulfilled,” said Rupa Rana, district president, Anganwari Workers and Helpers Association.

Raj Bala, District Programme Office Women and Child Development, said they have served three notices to each worker and helper. So far, the services of 15 workers out of 1,421 and 159 helpers out of 1,192 have been terminated. “During personal hearing, we motivate them to join duty. So far, 194 centres have started,” she added.

#anganwari workers