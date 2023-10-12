Anil Kumar tops in HCS examination

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) today declared the results of HCS (Executive) and Allied Services examination, recommending 61 candidates for government service.

While Anil Kumar has topped the examination, Jaswant Malik and Yash Malik secured the second and third positions, respectively. Two girl candidates, Mudra Raheja and Pooja Sharma, who stood sixth and eighth, respectively, are among the top 10 candidates.

Of the 61 candidates, 44 belonged to the general category, six to the SC category and three to the BC (A) category. While only one candidate has been selected from the BC (B) category, six candidates belonged to the economically weaker sections (EWS) category. Similarly, only one candidate belonged to the ex-servicemen category.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has questioned the selection criteria, alleging that the HPSC recommended “far less” candidates in the reserved categories. Of a quota of 18 seats, only six SC candidates were recommended, while in the BC (A) category three candidates were selected against 10 seats. In the BC (B) category, only one seat had been filled out of a total of five seats.

Similarly, only one of six seats had been filled in the ex-servicemen category. No candidate had been found suitable for selection in the persons with disabilities category, though there were four seats, he claimed.