Anil Vij: Complete pump house project on time

A delegation of the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Yamunanagar, met Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij and briefed him about the issues concerning them.

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Rajesh Sondhi, chief of the HCCI, told Vij that the project to construct pump house for drainage of rainwater in the area wasn’t yet completed. As a result, they would face waterlogging in the monsoon.

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The minister spoke to officials concerned and directed the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner to complete the pump house project on priority basis.

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Vij said he would visit the Jorian industrial area to inspect the progress of the pump house project during his upcoming visit to Yamunanagar.

Sondhi said the industry was the backbone of the state’s economy and timely solutions were essential. “Cabinet Minister Anil Vij heard our problems and provided positive assurances,” said Sondhi.